Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

285 Riverside Drive

285 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

285 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Do you dream of a beautiful prewar apartment with serene park and river views? Is a thoughtfully renovated home that combines charm and elegance with modern conveniences on your wish list? Come and be captivated by this classic six room apartment, of grand proportions and completely move-in ready.

Enter from the semi-private elevator landing into a spacious central foyer, opening to back-to-back living and dining rooms that extend over fifty feet in length. The gorgeous kitchen is open to the dining room and equipped with custom wood cabinets, high-end appliances and ample counter and storage space. There is a washer/dryer, and an office/guest room or staff room with a renovated full bath.

The living room and two main bedrooms overlook Riverside Park. Each bedroom has a newly renovated ensuite bath done in prewar style.

The original architectural details include base and picture moldings, chair rails, patterned hardwood floors, restored doors and hardware, skim-coated and freshly painted walls, along with high ceilings and abundant closets throughout.

Built in 1926 and designed by the renowned architect Rosario Candela, 285 Riverside Drive is a long-established cooperative with 24-hour doormen, excellent financials and low maintenance. 65% financing is permitted. The building is pet friendly, and there are a bike room, laundry and private storage (waiting list).

Central to transportation, the neighborhood is buzzing with cafes, shops, and restaurants, and the peaceful oasis of Riverside Park is just across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Riverside Drive have any available units?
285 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 285 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
285 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 285 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 285 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 285 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 285 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 285 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 285 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
