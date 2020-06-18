Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator bike storage

Do you dream of a beautiful prewar apartment with serene park and river views? Is a thoughtfully renovated home that combines charm and elegance with modern conveniences on your wish list? Come and be captivated by this classic six room apartment, of grand proportions and completely move-in ready.



Enter from the semi-private elevator landing into a spacious central foyer, opening to back-to-back living and dining rooms that extend over fifty feet in length. The gorgeous kitchen is open to the dining room and equipped with custom wood cabinets, high-end appliances and ample counter and storage space. There is a washer/dryer, and an office/guest room or staff room with a renovated full bath.



The living room and two main bedrooms overlook Riverside Park. Each bedroom has a newly renovated ensuite bath done in prewar style.



The original architectural details include base and picture moldings, chair rails, patterned hardwood floors, restored doors and hardware, skim-coated and freshly painted walls, along with high ceilings and abundant closets throughout.



Built in 1926 and designed by the renowned architect Rosario Candela, 285 Riverside Drive is a long-established cooperative with 24-hour doormen, excellent financials and low maintenance. 65% financing is permitted. The building is pet friendly, and there are a bike room, laundry and private storage (waiting list).



Central to transportation, the neighborhood is buzzing with cafes, shops, and restaurants, and the peaceful oasis of Riverside Park is just across the street.