283 Mott Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Incredible location in the heart of SoHo! Spacious, renovated apartment sporting an updated kitchen with new appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Recently redone subway tiled bathroom. Spacious living room and huge bedroom! Great combination of being in the rear of the building for that extra peace and quiet, but having an open, sunny view with trees and views of the historic Puck Building.SoHo is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Right down the road you can find some of the best shopping, dining, neighborhood bars and even award winning pizzerias and ice cream parlors! Within 3 blocks of R,N,W,6,B,D,F,M trains!NO FEETo set up a private showing contact Ryan White at Caliber: Cell: 908-303-9054 Email: ryanw@calibernyc.com caliber1578674