283 Mott Street
283 Mott Street

283 Mott Street · (908) 303-9054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

283 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible location in the heart of SoHo! Spacious, renovated apartment sporting an updated kitchen with new appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Recently redone subway tiled bathroom. Spacious living room and huge bedroom! Great combination of being in the rear of the building for that extra peace and quiet, but having an open, sunny view with trees and views of the historic Puck Building.SoHo is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Right down the road you can find some of the best shopping, dining, neighborhood bars and even award winning pizzerias and ice cream parlors! Within 3 blocks of R,N,W,6,B,D,F,M trains!NO FEETo set up a private showing contact Ryan White at Caliber: Cell: 908-303-9054 Email: ryanw@calibernyc.com caliber1578674

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Mott Street have any available units?
283 Mott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Mott Street have?
Some of 283 Mott Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 Mott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 283 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 283 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 283 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Mott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 283 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 283 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Mott Street has units with dishwashers.
