Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

28 Laight Street

28 Laight Street · (212) 444-7820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Laight Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$17,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
media room
PARKING SPOT included! On a charming, cobblestone Laight street block, this sprawling 3/4 bed, 2.5 bath (plus media room) 3200sqft classic loft with wood-burning fireplace in a 24-hour doorman building is available for rent. The apartment faces St John's Park with gorgeous park, treetop and Freedom Tower views and a sunblasted Southern exposure. Entertain in a 25 x 33 living room with a brand new earth-friendly Bazzeo Chefl's kitchen - windowed and outfitted with Subzero, Wolf appliances, warming drawer, 36 inch refrigerator, Thermador appliances and fixtures from Dornbracht and Duravit along with a wine refrigerator. The three, possible four, bedrooms are located just off of an enormous elevated 19 x 17 den area which provides a welcome separation of space. The expansive 25 x 20 master bedroom suite has Citiquiet windows, California-style closets and a luxurious, 5-fixture en-suite marble bath with deep soaking tub, separate rain shower and double vanity. Multiple exposures include South, North and East views. Additional features include wide planked floors, vented washer/dryer, central air and generous closet space. Parking available. Cobblestone Lofts, built in 1891, was converted to a full-service building with a 24-hour doorman/concierge, live-in super, library, fitness center and roof deck with sweeping Hudson Square views. Close to Hudson River Park and Manhattan's best restaurants, galleries, boutiques and nightlife. Incredibly quiet street a stone's throw from major downtown train lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Laight Street have any available units?
28 Laight Street has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Laight Street have?
Some of 28 Laight Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Laight Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 Laight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Laight Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 Laight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 28 Laight Street offer parking?
Yes, 28 Laight Street offers parking.
Does 28 Laight Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Laight Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Laight Street have a pool?
No, 28 Laight Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 Laight Street have accessible units?
No, 28 Laight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Laight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Laight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
