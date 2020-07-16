28 Laight Street

Amenities

PARKING SPOT included! On a charming, cobblestone Laight street block, this sprawling 3/4 bed, 2.5 bath (plus media room) 3200sqft classic loft with wood-burning fireplace in a 24-hour doorman building is available for rent. The apartment faces St John's Park with gorgeous park, treetop and Freedom Tower views and a sunblasted Southern exposure. Entertain in a 25 x 33 living room with a brand new earth-friendly Bazzeo Chefl's kitchen - windowed and outfitted with Subzero, Wolf appliances, warming drawer, 36 inch refrigerator, Thermador appliances and fixtures from Dornbracht and Duravit along with a wine refrigerator. The three, possible four, bedrooms are located just off of an enormous elevated 19 x 17 den area which provides a welcome separation of space. The expansive 25 x 20 master bedroom suite has Citiquiet windows, California-style closets and a luxurious, 5-fixture en-suite marble bath with deep soaking tub, separate rain shower and double vanity. Multiple exposures include South, North and East views. Additional features include wide planked floors, vented washer/dryer, central air and generous closet space. Parking available. Cobblestone Lofts, built in 1891, was converted to a full-service building with a 24-hour doorman/concierge, live-in super, library, fitness center and roof deck with sweeping Hudson Square views. Close to Hudson River Park and Manhattan's best restaurants, galleries, boutiques and nightlife. Incredibly quiet street a stone's throw from major downtown train lines.