277 East 10th Street

Renovated 2 bedroom apartment with marble bath. Apartment features washer & dryer in apt, large eat-in granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. The unit is accented by hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for October 1 occupancy. Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including Good Beer, Mud Cafe, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please call office for access. Safdie1317