Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

276 East 10th Street

276 East 10th Street · (516) 232-4114
Location

276 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom located in the heart of the East Village!

- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Fully Equipped Kitchen
- White Marbled Bathroom
- Exposed Brick
- Decorative Fireplace
- Heat and Hot Water Included
- Pet Friendly

Live in one of the most desired area in Manhattan to date

Known for its happening night life

Old School Bars, music venues, cocktail lounges, hip restaurants

Area also features many boutiques, vintage shops, and dining at many casual cafes

Close to many means for TRANSPORTATION

Such as (4,5,6,N,R,W)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 East 10th Street have any available units?
276 East 10th Street has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 East 10th Street have?
Some of 276 East 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
276 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 276 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 276 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 276 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 276 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 276 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 276 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 276 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
