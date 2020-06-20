276 East 10th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly clubhouse fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom located in the heart of the East Village!



- Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Fully Equipped Kitchen

- White Marbled Bathroom

- Exposed Brick

- Decorative Fireplace

- Heat and Hot Water Included

- Pet Friendly



Live in one of the most desired area in Manhattan to date



Known for its happening night life



Old School Bars, music venues, cocktail lounges, hip restaurants



Area also features many boutiques, vintage shops, and dining at many casual cafes



Close to many means for TRANSPORTATION



Such as (4,5,6,N,R,W)