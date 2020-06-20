276 East 10th Street

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom located in the heart of the East Village!
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Fully Equipped Kitchen
- White Marbled Bathroom
- Exposed Brick
- Decorative Fireplace
- Heat and Hot Water Included
- Pet Friendly
Live in one of the most desired area in Manhattan to date
Known for its happening night life
Old School Bars, music venues, cocktail lounges, hip restaurants
Area also features many boutiques, vintage shops, and dining at many casual cafes
Close to many means for TRANSPORTATION
Such as (4,5,6,N,R,W)