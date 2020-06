Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Fort Washington Ave in the low 170s, Two real bedroom, two full bathrooms, renovated kitchenFort Washington at West 171, pre war elevator building with laundry downstairs Two real bedroom, two full bathrooms, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher. Both bedrooms will fit any size bed, both have closets, master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, one common bathroom, full size living room. Good light in both bedrooms. SoveRE79420