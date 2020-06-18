All apartments in New York
Location

27 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$19,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
West Village Dream Come True!

Townhouse living on gorgeous tree-lined Perry Street. This charming and spacious home consists of the top three floors of a two-family historic townhouse. Those coveting outdoor space will love the private terrace and an additional balcony overlooking a lush English garden. The apartment spans 2,700 square feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. All bathrooms will be updated and the master bathroom will be fully renovated.

The separate family room and living room areas offer a comfortable way of living not often found in Manhattan. The large dining room with open kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Architectural details include beautiful casement windows, beamed ceilings in the dining room and a total of six fireplaces. The large master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. A washer/dyer, walk-in cedar closet and shared access to the garden are just cherries on top!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Perry Street have any available units?
27 Perry Street has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Perry Street have?
Some of 27 Perry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 27 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 27 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 27 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
