27 Perry Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

West Village Dream Come True!



Townhouse living on gorgeous tree-lined Perry Street. This charming and spacious home consists of the top three floors of a two-family historic townhouse. Those coveting outdoor space will love the private terrace and an additional balcony overlooking a lush English garden. The apartment spans 2,700 square feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. All bathrooms will be updated and the master bathroom will be fully renovated.



The separate family room and living room areas offer a comfortable way of living not often found in Manhattan. The large dining room with open kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Architectural details include beautiful casement windows, beamed ceilings in the dining room and a total of six fireplaces. The large master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. A washer/dyer, walk-in cedar closet and shared access to the garden are just cherries on top!