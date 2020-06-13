All apartments in New York
27 Bank Street

27 Bank Street · (212) 323-3895
Location

27 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Parlor Triplex Apartment available in Prime West Village Townhouse! Build in 1856, this magnificent Italianate-style townhouse is on the finest tree-lined West Village block. Standing 22 feet wide and with many original details intact, this grand house retains a wonderful sense of history while enjoying the comforts of many modern renovations. Enjoy living in the spacious triplex which is filled with light from both the open southern and northern exposures and overlooking a lush planted garden. There are at least five bedrooms, depending on your specific living wants, and five bathrooms. The original stoop entrance opens onto the parlor floor with the original staircase and an elegant 31-foot long living room featuring 12-foot ceilings, ornate ceiling moldings, wide plank oak floors and original marble fireplace mantles. On this floor, the formal dining room and renovated kitchen add to the comforts of the modern renovations this house offers. Both the second and third floors each have two bedrooms with the original marble fireplaces, a bathroom, an office/nursery/den. There is a laundry room on the third floor. On the top floor of the house is a studio with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows and a roof deck together with a full bathroom and kitchenette would make an excellent entertainment room. There is an another bedroom with bathroom en suite on this floor. There is a garden floor apartment with separate access which has one bedroom,1.5 bath and a newly renovated kitchen which also can be rented for $8000/month making this rental available as a single townhouse for $38,000/month.Elegance, charm, space, light and quiet in a top location: this classic home has it all. Please enquire to view! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Bank Street have any available units?
27 Bank Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Bank Street have?
Some of 27 Bank Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 27 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 27 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 27 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
