27 Bank Street

Parlor Triplex Apartment available in Prime West Village Townhouse! Build in 1856, this magnificent Italianate-style townhouse is on the finest tree-lined West Village block. Standing 22 feet wide and with many original details intact, this grand house retains a wonderful sense of history while enjoying the comforts of many modern renovations. Enjoy living in the spacious triplex which is filled with light from both the open southern and northern exposures and overlooking a lush planted garden. There are at least five bedrooms, depending on your specific living wants, and five bathrooms. The original stoop entrance opens onto the parlor floor with the original staircase and an elegant 31-foot long living room featuring 12-foot ceilings, ornate ceiling moldings, wide plank oak floors and original marble fireplace mantles. On this floor, the formal dining room and renovated kitchen add to the comforts of the modern renovations this house offers. Both the second and third floors each have two bedrooms with the original marble fireplaces, a bathroom, an office/nursery/den. There is a laundry room on the third floor. On the top floor of the house is a studio with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows and a roof deck together with a full bathroom and kitchenette would make an excellent entertainment room. There is an another bedroom with bathroom en suite on this floor. There is a garden floor apartment with separate access which has one bedroom,1.5 bath and a newly renovated kitchen which also can be rented for $8000/month making this rental available as a single townhouse for $38,000/month.Elegance, charm, space, light and quiet in a top location: this classic home has it all. Please enquire to view! Available immediately.