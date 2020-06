Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Large brownstone living in Harlem is what you'll find over here. Come to 132nd Street to find loft living within a brownstone. High ceilings and open space with a front facing bedroom. You'll have hardwood floors throughout and plenty of closets throughout. Don't miss out on this one.Call or Email anytime to view. #realestatedoneright.