268 West 12th Street

The perfect West Village Location.



Welcome to Unit 3E at 268 West 12 Street, a stylish railroad-style two-bedroom unit. The bright and large living area is perfect for entertaining with oversized windows and a beautiful decorative fireplace. The windowed kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and full-size appliances. Both bedrooms can fit either a full or queen size bed and the marble bathroom is also windowed. There is brand-new hardwood floors throughout as well as excellent closet space.



Being located in the center of the West Village, you have access to some of New York's best restaurants, shopping, and parks. Nearby transit includes the 14th Street Station for access to the 1,2 & 3 trains.



The building has a live-in super, and there are no dogs allowed, but cats are permitted. Heat and hot water are included.