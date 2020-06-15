All apartments in New York
268 West 12th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

268 West 12th Street

268 West 12th Street · (718) 709-1090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

268 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
The perfect West Village Location.

Welcome to Unit 3E at 268 West 12 Street, a stylish railroad-style two-bedroom unit. The bright and large living area is perfect for entertaining with oversized windows and a beautiful decorative fireplace. The windowed kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and full-size appliances. Both bedrooms can fit either a full or queen size bed and the marble bathroom is also windowed. There is brand-new hardwood floors throughout as well as excellent closet space.

Being located in the center of the West Village, you have access to some of New York's best restaurants, shopping, and parks. Nearby transit includes the 14th Street Station for access to the 1,2 & 3 trains.

The building has a live-in super, and there are no dogs allowed, but cats are permitted. Heat and hot water are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 West 12th Street have any available units?
268 West 12th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 West 12th Street have?
Some of 268 West 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 268 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 268 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 268 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 268 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
