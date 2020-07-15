266 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Video walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/ERtacRE7IEo. Showing by appointment only



In this new normal, what's going to matter most to you in your home?

*Natural Light* - After 3 months indoors, how much do you want to just open your curtains and let the light shine in? The classic brick-wall-accented living room features two large north-facing windows that douse the room in natural sunlight all day. Perched at the tree-top level, you get beautiful sky and iconic rooftop views. The king-sized bedroom (it's much larger than it appears in photos) features a south-facing window with 1WTC views, promising all-day natural light throughout.

*Convenience* - Located in the heart of Chelsea between vibrant 7th & 8th Aves, you have easy access to outdoor dining, supermarkets, bodegas and Citibike stations galore, all without having to get onto a crowded subway.

*Peace & Quiet* - This boutique rental building has only 4 units, with just 1 unit per floor. Yours is at the top, up 4 flights (your derriere will look great!), meaning no upstairs neighbors to disrupt your serenity.

*It's What's on the Inside that Counts* - I couldn't agree more. And inside this building, you'll findLAUNDRY - no need to haul your stuff to the laundromat. The unit also features extra-deep closet for tons of storage; the open kitchen features stainless steel appliances; and A/C's are included in both rooms for extra comfort.



266 West 22nd St is a boutique, walk-up rental building with laundry on-site. Located in the heart of Chelsea between 7th & 8th Aves, you have the C/E/1 within 2 blocks, Citibike stations galore, and all the restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, and nightlife of the neighborhood.