266 West 22nd Street

266 West 22nd Street · (212) 521-5704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOW FEE!
Video walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/ERtacRE7IEo. Showing by appointment only

In this new normal, what's going to matter most to you in your home?
*Natural Light* - After 3 months indoors, how much do you want to just open your curtains and let the light shine in? The classic brick-wall-accented living room features two large north-facing windows that douse the room in natural sunlight all day. Perched at the tree-top level, you get beautiful sky and iconic rooftop views. The king-sized bedroom (it's much larger than it appears in photos) features a south-facing window with 1WTC views, promising all-day natural light throughout.
*Convenience* - Located in the heart of Chelsea between vibrant 7th & 8th Aves, you have easy access to outdoor dining, supermarkets, bodegas and Citibike stations galore, all without having to get onto a crowded subway.
*Peace & Quiet* - This boutique rental building has only 4 units, with just 1 unit per floor. Yours is at the top, up 4 flights (your derriere will look great!), meaning no upstairs neighbors to disrupt your serenity.
*It's What's on the Inside that Counts* - I couldn't agree more. And inside this building, you'll findLAUNDRY - no need to haul your stuff to the laundromat. The unit also features extra-deep closet for tons of storage; the open kitchen features stainless steel appliances; and A/C's are included in both rooms for extra comfort.

266 West 22nd St is a boutique, walk-up rental building with laundry on-site. Located in the heart of Chelsea between 7th & 8th Aves, you have the C/E/1 within 2 blocks, Citibike stations galore, and all the restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, and nightlife of the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 West 22nd Street have any available units?
266 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 266 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
266 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 266 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 266 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 266 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 266 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 266 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 266 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 266 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 266 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 266 West 22nd Street has units with air conditioning.
