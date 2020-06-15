All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

264 West 22nd Street

264 West 22nd Street · (917) 846-3942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

264 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This bright one bedroom offers lovely pre-war and modern details including the granite breakfast bar, exposed brick, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, dishwasher, deco fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fan.

This prewar apartment building on a tree-lined street in Chelsea is just a few blocks away from the High Line and seconds from the C/E/F/M and path trains.,Gorgeous One Bedroom in prime chelsea.

Drenched with soft light, this sprawling living room flows right into the kitchen via the granite breakfast bar.
Modern and original details consisting of fireplace, exposed brick, recessed lighting, built in bookshelves, rich hardwood floors, ceiling fan, new kitchen with pass through counter offering lots of light, stainless appliances throughout, brand new bathroom with glass shower and fresh white tiles and finishes. Full bed is perfect with dresser...queen is a little tight.
Seconds from the C,E,1,F,M trains
Clean boutique coop with no board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 West 22nd Street have any available units?
264 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 264 West 22nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 264 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 264 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 264 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 264 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 264 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
