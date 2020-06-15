264 West 22nd Street

Amenities

This bright one bedroom offers lovely pre-war and modern details including the granite breakfast bar, exposed brick, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, dishwasher, deco fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fan.



This prewar apartment building on a tree-lined street in Chelsea is just a few blocks away from the High Line and seconds from the C/E/F/M and path trains.,Gorgeous One Bedroom in prime chelsea.



Drenched with soft light, this sprawling living room flows right into the kitchen via the granite breakfast bar.

Modern and original details consisting of fireplace, exposed brick, recessed lighting, built in bookshelves, rich hardwood floors, ceiling fan, new kitchen with pass through counter offering lots of light, stainless appliances throughout, brand new bathroom with glass shower and fresh white tiles and finishes. Full bed is perfect with dresser...queen is a little tight.

Seconds from the C,E,1,F,M trains

Clean boutique coop with no board approval.