Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking

BACK ON THE MARKET! FACETIME appointments available. Prime NoMad location! Great value! Residential and/or Live/work permitted, sublease must be in an individuals name. This sunny loft with high ceilings is located in a prewar doorman building and has a renovated kitchen with a combination washer/dryer. Please know the west windows are partially obstructed by a car park lift. Very convenient to subways, shopping, hotels and Madison Square Park. Pets on case by case basis. This loft is available for occupancy pending stream lined coop approval.



Non smoking properties.