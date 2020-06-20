Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry

Here's your chance to have an exclusive key to Manhattan's only private park: Gramercy Park!



This gorgeous one bedroom was recently gut renovated, featuring a brand new kitchen with top-of-the line appliances, including a dishwasher and a sleek white-tiled bathroom with ample storage space. The extra spacious master bedroom can accommodate a King or Queen bed, has two large windows, and a custom closet. The apartment boasts 9+ foot ceilings and windows throughout.



This is an extraordinary opportunity to call this charming apartment home and have Gramercy Park for your backyard.



Located on one of the most idyllic blocks in all of Manhattan, 26 Gramercy Park South is surrounded by pre-war architectural masterpieces. Close proximity to Irving Place, the Union Square green market, Madison Square Park and multiple transportation options, not to mention some of the city's best restaurants and shopping!



Built in 1903, this 78-unit co-op is a historic building with newly redone elevators, a part-time doorman, full-time Super, and laundry in basement. A fabulous Gramercy location with entrances on Gramercy Park South and East 19th Street. Please note, dogs are not allowed for tenants cats and Guarantors are allowed on a case-by-case basis.