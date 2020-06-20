All apartments in New York
Location

26 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Here's your chance to have an exclusive key to Manhattan's only private park: Gramercy Park!

This gorgeous one bedroom was recently gut renovated, featuring a brand new kitchen with top-of-the line appliances, including a dishwasher and a sleek white-tiled bathroom with ample storage space. The extra spacious master bedroom can accommodate a King or Queen bed, has two large windows, and a custom closet. The apartment boasts 9+ foot ceilings and windows throughout.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to call this charming apartment home and have Gramercy Park for your backyard.

Located on one of the most idyllic blocks in all of Manhattan, 26 Gramercy Park South is surrounded by pre-war architectural masterpieces. Close proximity to Irving Place, the Union Square green market, Madison Square Park and multiple transportation options, not to mention some of the city's best restaurants and shopping!

Built in 1903, this 78-unit co-op is a historic building with newly redone elevators, a part-time doorman, full-time Super, and laundry in basement. A fabulous Gramercy location with entrances on Gramercy Park South and East 19th Street. Please note, dogs are not allowed for tenants cats and Guarantors are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Gramercy Park South have any available units?
26 Gramercy Park South has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Gramercy Park South have?
Some of 26 Gramercy Park South's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Gramercy Park South currently offering any rent specials?
26 Gramercy Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Gramercy Park South pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Gramercy Park South is pet friendly.
Does 26 Gramercy Park South offer parking?
No, 26 Gramercy Park South does not offer parking.
Does 26 Gramercy Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Gramercy Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Gramercy Park South have a pool?
No, 26 Gramercy Park South does not have a pool.
Does 26 Gramercy Park South have accessible units?
No, 26 Gramercy Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Gramercy Park South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Gramercy Park South has units with dishwashers.
