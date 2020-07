Amenities

On Broadway on the UWS is this all new stunning medical office rental share with certified operating room.Share includes:two exams, consult, use of the operating room, shared w/r room and assistant desk at reception.Absolutely turnkey, it has everything for any medical specialty to succeed and prosper. Modern, clean lines, shows like a model office.Handicapped accessible. Do not miss it;it will not last.