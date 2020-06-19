259 West 85th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Duplex one bedroom with private terrace ! This beautiful home has a renovated open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double sinks,cabinets to the ceiling with an eat in bar area. There is a large living room which is perfect for entertaining with a beautiful mantle and decorative fireplace. Off the living room there is a large private terrace with a Northern exposure. A true staircase connects to the bedroom level. The bedroom has a southern exposure, flooded with light with two large custom closets. Photos show two different tenants decorations. The building is a boutique pre war condominium close to all shopping and transportation. Available immediately.