Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

259 West 85th Street

259 West 85th Street · (212) 875-2917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Duplex one bedroom with private terrace ! This beautiful home has a renovated open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double sinks,cabinets to the ceiling with an eat in bar area. There is a large living room which is perfect for entertaining with a beautiful mantle and decorative fireplace. Off the living room there is a large private terrace with a Northern exposure. A true staircase connects to the bedroom level. The bedroom has a southern exposure, flooded with light with two large custom closets. Photos show two different tenants decorations. The building is a boutique pre war condominium close to all shopping and transportation. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 West 85th Street have any available units?
259 West 85th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 West 85th Street have?
Some of 259 West 85th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
259 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 259 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 259 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 259 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 259 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 259 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 259 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 259 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 259 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
