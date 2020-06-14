All apartments in New York
257 West 21st Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

257 West 21st Street

257 West 21st Street · (646) 637-9048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-W · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Contact agent to discuss and request a video tour of apt. be provided.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in prime Chelsea.
Chelsea Piers and fantastic art galleries at your doorstep.
Terrific retail shops and great restaurants and pubs to explore.
Located within convenient walking distance to neighboring Meat Packing District, West Village, and Flat Iron Districts.
Walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, NY Sports Club

BUILDING FEATURES
Charming, five story, pre-war, walk-up rental building in the heart of Chelsea. This townhouse style building is located on one of Chelsea's loveliest tree-lined blocks.

THE APARTMENT
This spacious, mint, newly fully-renovated two split bedroom, two full bathroom apartment features a modern fully appointed, open loft-style kitchen with granite counter top, attractive custom cabinetry and full sized stainless steel appliances. Elegant hardwood flooring, high ceilings and abundant closet space throughout. Two modern tiled bathrooms ( one bdrm. with en suite bthrm. ). The numerous north and south facing windows fill the apartment with great natural sunlight. This is a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment well worth the three-floor walk-up.

POLICIES
Guarantors OK
Sorry, no dogs.,Broker collects own fee.

Landlord will consider 1 or 2 year leases.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 West 21st Street have any available units?
257 West 21st Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 West 21st Street have?
Some of 257 West 21st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 257 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 257 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 257 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 257 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
