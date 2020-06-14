257 West 21st Street

Amenities

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Located in prime Chelsea.

Chelsea Piers and fantastic art galleries at your doorstep.

Terrific retail shops and great restaurants and pubs to explore.

Located within convenient walking distance to neighboring Meat Packing District, West Village, and Flat Iron Districts.

Walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, NY Sports Club



BUILDING FEATURES

Charming, five story, pre-war, walk-up rental building in the heart of Chelsea. This townhouse style building is located on one of Chelsea's loveliest tree-lined blocks.



THE APARTMENT

This spacious, mint, newly fully-renovated two split bedroom, two full bathroom apartment features a modern fully appointed, open loft-style kitchen with granite counter top, attractive custom cabinetry and full sized stainless steel appliances. Elegant hardwood flooring, high ceilings and abundant closet space throughout. Two modern tiled bathrooms ( one bdrm. with en suite bthrm. ). The numerous north and south facing windows fill the apartment with great natural sunlight. This is a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment well worth the three-floor walk-up.



POLICIES

Guarantors OK

Sorry, no dogs.,Broker collects own fee.



Landlord will consider 1 or 2 year leases.

