255 East 49th Street

ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON A TWO YEAR LEASE. Net effective rent is $3,642. Huge one bedroom apartment. Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, within walking distance to Grand Central. This is a prestigious full-service condominium with 24 hour Doorman-Elevator and concierge. On a high floor, huge one bedroom with open city/river views and direct sun light! This apartment features a large living/dining room with a balcony overlooking the East river, windowed kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and tons of closets. Laundry in the building; storage space for rent. It is within walking distance to Grand Central Station, the Theater District, United Nations, Central Park and many cultural institutions. The neighborhood community is comprised of luxury high-rises, turn-of-the-century town houses, an abundance of parks and courtyards, restaurants, bars and boutiques. M15, M49 bus stops at the corner. Two blocks to 51st street subway station for the E & 6 lines.