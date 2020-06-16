All apartments in New York
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:30 PM

255 East 49th Street

255 East 49th Street · (212) 367-0420
Location

255 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 21A · Avail. now

$3,642

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
concierge
doorman
media room
ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON A TWO YEAR LEASE. Net effective rent is $3,642. Huge one bedroom apartment. Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, within walking distance to Grand Central. This is a prestigious full-service condominium with 24 hour Doorman-Elevator and concierge. On a high floor, huge one bedroom with open city/river views and direct sun light! This apartment features a large living/dining room with a balcony overlooking the East river, windowed kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and tons of closets. Laundry in the building; storage space for rent. It is within walking distance to Grand Central Station, the Theater District, United Nations, Central Park and many cultural institutions. The neighborhood community is comprised of luxury high-rises, turn-of-the-century town houses, an abundance of parks and courtyards, restaurants, bars and boutiques. M15, M49 bus stops at the corner. Two blocks to 51st street subway station for the E & 6 lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 East 49th Street have any available units?
255 East 49th Street has a unit available for $3,642 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 East 49th Street have?
Some of 255 East 49th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 East 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 255 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 255 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 255 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
