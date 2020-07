Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

This is an awesome 3 bedroom featuring 2 balconies, a granite kitchen with dishwasher, wine cooler, 2 marble bathrooms, and in unit own washer & dryer. Unit is accented by charming exposed brick, hardwood floors, and high ceilings with crown molding. Available for August 1 occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife and conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please contact office for access.