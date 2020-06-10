Amenities

Culture and Convenience can be yours at 25 West 64th Street. Just bring your toothbrush to this fully furnished studio. Located in the heart of Lincoln Center on a beautiful tree lined block, close to Central Park, Time Warner Center, Amazing Restaurants, Fabulous Shopping and Subways too. This apartment is completely outfitted with a murphy bed, a fabulous PULL OUT sofa, a fully equipped windowed kitchen and windowed bathroom. This fabulous furnished studio in a well kept prewar building also has laundry in the basement. Requires board approval. Call for a private viewing. Liberal sublet policy!!!! DON'T MISS OUT!