Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

25 West 64th Street

25 West 64th Street · (212) 381-2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Culture and Convenience can be yours at 25 West 64th Street. Just bring your toothbrush to this fully furnished studio. Located in the heart of Lincoln Center on a beautiful tree lined block, close to Central Park, Time Warner Center, Amazing Restaurants, Fabulous Shopping and Subways too. This apartment is completely outfitted with a murphy bed, a fabulous PULL OUT sofa, a fully equipped windowed kitchen and windowed bathroom. This fabulous furnished studio in a well kept prewar building also has laundry in the basement. Requires board approval. Call for a private viewing. Liberal sublet policy!!!! DON'T MISS OUT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 West 64th Street have any available units?
25 West 64th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 25 West 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 West 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 West 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 West 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 West 64th Street offer parking?
No, 25 West 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 West 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 West 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 West 64th Street have a pool?
No, 25 West 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 West 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 West 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 West 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 West 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 West 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 West 64th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
