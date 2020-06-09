All apartments in New York
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len

248 Malcolm X Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

248 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
cc payments
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Bright, comfy & homey furnished 1BR/1BA in vibrant Harlem comes with good vibes for a memorable stay in NYC for a responsible person or couple. Elevator building. 24/7 doorman in the lobby. Laundry room in building with brand new machines. THIS IS A SHORT TERM (TEMPORARY HOUSING) APARTMENT! Month to Month (30-day minimum) tenancy.

Within walking distance, you can shop at Whole Foods and Dine at world-famous eateries like The Red Rooster, Sylvias, Harlem Shake and many more. New restaurants & shops are opening daily as historic Harlem re-invents itself for the 21st Century. Also within walking distance are NYs world-famous Central Park and music venues like The Apollo, Jazzmans Lounge, The Shrine and more. Supermarkets, convenience stores, liquor stores, dry cleaners, Wash & Fold laundry services and streetside fruit vendors are only steps from the front door. The unique Lenox Fish Market is also next door where you can buy fresh fish to bring upstairs & cook yourself or have them steam, fry or grill it for you while you wait.

TRANSPORTATION IS A BREEZE:
Express Subway Trains #2 & #3 stop on the corner get you everywhere.
Buses stop right across the street.
Harlem Hospital is on the corner, so for Doctors, residents, admins & interns, you can walk-to-work.

Electronic amenities:
Hi-speed 200 meg wireless internet throughout apt
Livingroom Entertainment Center with 5.1 Surround Sound for Music and TV enjoyment
Spectrum Cable included w/DVR & Basic Cable that has major broadcast & cable news networks & the usual array of free cable channels.
Bluray Player with 100s of DVDs & CDs on our shelves to choose from.
All-In-One Epson print/copy/fax/scan & a 23 Mac monitor at a cozy desk to work at
includes same Spectrum CATV setup & DVD Player

FULLY EQUIPPED & UPDATED WINDOWED, GALLEY-Style KITCHEN
Pots & pans, utensils, spices & tableware are here for your use.
Dishwasher, Microwave, Coffee Grinder & automatic 12-cup Coffeemaker, French Press, SS Sink & Dbl-Door GE Fridge with filtered water in-door. Theres a masticating juicer, apt size electric grill and crockpot too. Local order in and Grub Hub, Uber Eats deliver to the door.

A Dry Cleaners & WashNFold laundry service is, literally, right next door. You drop off and they will deliver your clothes back to the front desk when theyre done.

OUR POLICY
1-month Minimum Rental for 1 to 2 persons only - Max 2 visiting guests for an overnight or weekend visit. NO PARTIES -NO SMOKING! Please RESPECT our place as you would your own.

The longer you stay, the better the deal. We can be flexible when its mutually beneficial. Present your needs and we can discuss. Its important that you or a trusted friend stops by the apartment before you arrive so we can go over the rules and details of our building.

FINANCIALS:
Move in costs:
First Month Rent up-front by Cash, Certified Check, Venmo or Pay Pal (friends & family)
Mininum 1 months rent as Security Deposit up-front (not to be used for paying rent)

We will accept Credit Cards for a 3% additional fee (or whatever fee they charge us)
** Electric and Gas are included up to $100/mo. Costs above $100/mo will be deducted from your security. Basic Cable & Internet are included.
An Automatic Cleaning fee of $150 will be deducted from your security deposit.
The security deposit will be returned in 14 business days with deductions for the above charges and any costs to us for loss & damage if they occur.

Important: You or your local rep meet with us prior to your arrival. Please Reach us directly with any questions. Text is best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len have any available units?
248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len have?
Some of 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len currently offering any rent specials?
248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len pet-friendly?
No, 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len offer parking?
No, 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len does not offer parking.
Does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len have a pool?
No, 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len does not have a pool.
Does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len have accessible units?
No, 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len has units with dishwashers.
