248 Lenox Avenue, 248 Len

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cable included recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry cc payments bbq/grill internet access lobby

Bright, comfy & homey furnished 1BR/1BA in vibrant Harlem comes with good vibes for a memorable stay in NYC for a responsible person or couple. Elevator building. 24/7 doorman in the lobby. Laundry room in building with brand new machines. THIS IS A SHORT TERM (TEMPORARY HOUSING) APARTMENT! Month to Month (30-day minimum) tenancy.



Within walking distance, you can shop at Whole Foods and Dine at world-famous eateries like The Red Rooster, Sylvias, Harlem Shake and many more. New restaurants & shops are opening daily as historic Harlem re-invents itself for the 21st Century. Also within walking distance are NYs world-famous Central Park and music venues like The Apollo, Jazzmans Lounge, The Shrine and more. Supermarkets, convenience stores, liquor stores, dry cleaners, Wash & Fold laundry services and streetside fruit vendors are only steps from the front door. The unique Lenox Fish Market is also next door where you can buy fresh fish to bring upstairs & cook yourself or have them steam, fry or grill it for you while you wait.



TRANSPORTATION IS A BREEZE:

Express Subway Trains #2 & #3 stop on the corner get you everywhere.

Buses stop right across the street.

Harlem Hospital is on the corner, so for Doctors, residents, admins & interns, you can walk-to-work.



Electronic amenities:

Hi-speed 200 meg wireless internet throughout apt

Livingroom Entertainment Center with 5.1 Surround Sound for Music and TV enjoyment

Spectrum Cable included w/DVR & Basic Cable that has major broadcast & cable news networks & the usual array of free cable channels.

Bluray Player with 100s of DVDs & CDs on our shelves to choose from.

All-In-One Epson print/copy/fax/scan & a 23 Mac monitor at a cozy desk to work at

includes same Spectrum CATV setup & DVD Player



FULLY EQUIPPED & UPDATED WINDOWED, GALLEY-Style KITCHEN

Pots & pans, utensils, spices & tableware are here for your use.

Dishwasher, Microwave, Coffee Grinder & automatic 12-cup Coffeemaker, French Press, SS Sink & Dbl-Door GE Fridge with filtered water in-door. Theres a masticating juicer, apt size electric grill and crockpot too. Local order in and Grub Hub, Uber Eats deliver to the door.



A Dry Cleaners & WashNFold laundry service is, literally, right next door. You drop off and they will deliver your clothes back to the front desk when theyre done.



OUR POLICY

1-month Minimum Rental for 1 to 2 persons only - Max 2 visiting guests for an overnight or weekend visit. NO PARTIES -NO SMOKING! Please RESPECT our place as you would your own.



The longer you stay, the better the deal. We can be flexible when its mutually beneficial. Present your needs and we can discuss. Its important that you or a trusted friend stops by the apartment before you arrive so we can go over the rules and details of our building.



FINANCIALS:

Move in costs:

First Month Rent up-front by Cash, Certified Check, Venmo or Pay Pal (friends & family)

Mininum 1 months rent as Security Deposit up-front (not to be used for paying rent)



We will accept Credit Cards for a 3% additional fee (or whatever fee they charge us)

** Electric and Gas are included up to $100/mo. Costs above $100/mo will be deducted from your security. Basic Cable & Internet are included.

An Automatic Cleaning fee of $150 will be deducted from your security deposit.

The security deposit will be returned in 14 business days with deductions for the above charges and any costs to us for loss & damage if they occur.



Important: You or your local rep meet with us prior to your arrival. Please Reach us directly with any questions. Text is best.