Home
/
New York, NY
/
248 E 90TH ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

248 E 90TH ST.

248 East 90th Street · (914) 497-6753
Location

248 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Quick and Simple 24 Hour Application Process..Yorkville South Facing Studio..Pets OK..Near 4 5 6 Q Trains, Fairway, WholeFoodsl* *Apartment/Building*- South facing studio - Windowed kitchen- Bathroom with tub - High ceilings - New hardwood floors- Abundant closet space - Heat and water included- Renovated well maintained walkup brownstone - Live-in super - Pet-friendly *Neighborhood/Transportation*- Vibrant Yorkville neighborhood - WholeFoods and Fairway both within a few blocks- Across from Ruppert Park and only 3 blocks from Carl Schurz Park- Surrounded by a wide variety of restaurants, cafes and wine bars - Easy access to Q 4 5 6 trains, M86 & M15 buses and East 90th Street Ferry*Can be rented sight unseen. Email me for details. Quick and simple application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 E 90TH ST. have any available units?
248 E 90TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 E 90TH ST. have?
Some of 248 E 90TH ST.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 E 90TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
248 E 90TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 E 90TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 E 90TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 248 E 90TH ST. offer parking?
No, 248 E 90TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 248 E 90TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 E 90TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 E 90TH ST. have a pool?
No, 248 E 90TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 248 E 90TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 248 E 90TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 248 E 90TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 E 90TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
