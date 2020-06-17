248 E 90TH ST.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Quick and Simple 24 Hour Application Process..Yorkville South Facing Studio..Pets OK..Near 4 5 6 Q Trains, Fairway, WholeFoodsl* *Apartment/Building*- South facing studio - Windowed kitchen- Bathroom with tub - High ceilings - New hardwood floors- Abundant closet space - Heat and water included- Renovated well maintained walkup brownstone - Live-in super - Pet-friendly *Neighborhood/Transportation*- Vibrant Yorkville neighborhood - WholeFoods and Fairway both within a few blocks- Across from Ruppert Park and only 3 blocks from Carl Schurz Park- Surrounded by a wide variety of restaurants, cafes and wine bars - Easy access to Q 4 5 6 trains, M86 & M15 buses and East 90th Street Ferry*Can be rented sight unseen. Email me for details. Quick and simple application process.