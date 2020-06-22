All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:24 PM

247 grand street

247 Grand Street · (617) 894-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
247 Grand Street is located between Chrystie and BoweryYou are a stones throw to everything downtown. The neighborhood is filled with boutique shopping, restaurants, cafes, eateries, boutique retail and more.The building is a classic loft building.The unit is a massive open classic live work loft. It features a large dining area, large living room, large bedroom, gushing natural southern light, hardwood floors, over sized windows, high ceilings, a modern kitchen, laundry in the unit, and electricity is included in the rent! Really does not get any better! Urbane1215

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 grand street have any available units?
247 grand street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 247 grand street currently offering any rent specials?
247 grand street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 grand street pet-friendly?
No, 247 grand street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 grand street offer parking?
No, 247 grand street does not offer parking.
Does 247 grand street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 grand street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 grand street have a pool?
No, 247 grand street does not have a pool.
Does 247 grand street have accessible units?
No, 247 grand street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 grand street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 grand street has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 grand street have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 grand street does not have units with air conditioning.
