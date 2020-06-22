Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities

247 Grand Street is located between Chrystie and BoweryYou are a stones throw to everything downtown. The neighborhood is filled with boutique shopping, restaurants, cafes, eateries, boutique retail and more.The building is a classic loft building.The unit is a massive open classic live work loft. It features a large dining area, large living room, large bedroom, gushing natural southern light, hardwood floors, over sized windows, high ceilings, a modern kitchen, laundry in the unit, and electricity is included in the rent! Really does not get any better! Urbane1215