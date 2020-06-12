All apartments in New York
Find more places like 245 West 99th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
245 West 99th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

245 West 99th Street

245 West 99th Street · (212) 875-2884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 West 99th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 15BC · Avail. now

$27,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
doorman
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
A rare 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom 3900sf home awaits you at the Ariel West Condominium. Perched on the 15th floor this home is massive and what you have been waiting for if space and amenities are what you have been searching for. This corner apartment features great entertaining space with a large living room flanked by a library, dining room and media room perfect for large gatherings. The apartment has 10 ft ceilings and floor to ceiling windows in all rooms allowing for maximum light from South, East and West exposures. The apartment is equipped with central air and an in home laundry room with lots of storage and a large chefs kitchen. The Ariel amenities include a 7,000sf fitness center with swimming pool, a beautiful courtyard with seating areas, half court basketball and jungle gym, a tweens hangout room and a playroom. A live in resident manager, maintenance staff and 24 hour doorman round off a convenient lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 West 99th Street have any available units?
245 West 99th Street has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 West 99th Street have?
Some of 245 West 99th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 West 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 West 99th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 West 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 West 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 West 99th Street offer parking?
No, 245 West 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 West 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 West 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 West 99th Street have a pool?
Yes, 245 West 99th Street has a pool.
Does 245 West 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 West 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 West 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 West 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 West 99th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity