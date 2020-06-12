245 West 99th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities basketball court courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry pool media room

A rare 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom 3900sf home awaits you at the Ariel West Condominium. Perched on the 15th floor this home is massive and what you have been waiting for if space and amenities are what you have been searching for. This corner apartment features great entertaining space with a large living room flanked by a library, dining room and media room perfect for large gatherings. The apartment has 10 ft ceilings and floor to ceiling windows in all rooms allowing for maximum light from South, East and West exposures. The apartment is equipped with central air and an in home laundry room with lots of storage and a large chefs kitchen. The Ariel amenities include a 7,000sf fitness center with swimming pool, a beautiful courtyard with seating areas, half court basketball and jungle gym, a tweens hangout room and a playroom. A live in resident manager, maintenance staff and 24 hour doorman round off a convenient lifestyle.