Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

242 Broome Street

242 Broome St · (917) 674-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

242 Broome St, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-A · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool table
media room
Live in the hippest, coolest location in one of the most stunning New Development Condo's to hit the Lower East-Side. This home is offered Furnished or Unfurnished. Currently tastefully and elegantly furnished high floor, 966 SF, one-bedroom, one and a half bathroom residence features 10' ceilings and 7' wide-plank oak floors throughout. It is by far one of the very best and most desired lines in the building. The gracious flow of the open kitchen & oversized living and dining concept only enhance the already breathtaking south and east views of downtown including the WTC and two of Manhattans bridges. The kitchen offers warm walnut cabinetry with a polished Calacatta wrapped marble countertop, backsplash, and kitchen island. Fully integrated, state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances include a stainless steel, Five-burner gas cooktop, electric oven, refrigerator, freezer, and wine refrigerator. The large master bedroom reveals a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious en suite all white master bath with radiant heated flooring. Alanur honed marble floors and wet walls, Imperial Danby countertops, a custom walnut double vanity, and all glass shower with thermostat and volume regulators are complemented by Duravit polished chrome fixtures. Off the foyer, the stylish powder room has honed marble floors and a floor-to-ceiling surface mounted mirror, with a Corian vanity and sink. The residence comes complete with a washer and dryer, custom walk in closets, beautiful lighting and massive windows.

242 Broome's extensive, lifestyle-enhancing amenity program includes: 24-hr doorman/concierge and building manager, fitness center with changing areas, entertainment lounge with kitchen, flex space and billiards, and a beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace with outdoor dining.

242 Broome embodies the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Lower East Side. It provides energy and relevancy for the next generation to continue the centuries-old tradition of building a future in this genuine, enduring neighborhood. Masterfully conceived and meticulously finished, the residences of 242 Broome balance serenity with modernism. 242 Broome offer the first opportunity to live at Essex Crossing, an exciting urban mecca that will include the legendary Essex Street Market, parks and green spaces, a movie theater, and the Market Linea marketplace modeled on classic European food halls and public bazaars. When complete, the Market Line will stretch for three city blocks, making it one of the largest marketplaces in the world while showcasing all the diversity, energy and ambition of New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Broome Street have any available units?
242 Broome Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Broome Street have?
Some of 242 Broome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Broome Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 Broome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Broome Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 Broome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 242 Broome Street offer parking?
No, 242 Broome Street does not offer parking.
Does 242 Broome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Broome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Broome Street have a pool?
No, 242 Broome Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 Broome Street have accessible units?
No, 242 Broome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Broome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Broome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
