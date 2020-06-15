242 Broome Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool table media room

Live in the hippest, coolest location in one of the most stunning New Development Condo's to hit the Lower East-Side. This home is offered Furnished or Unfurnished. Currently tastefully and elegantly furnished high floor, 966 SF, one-bedroom, one and a half bathroom residence features 10' ceilings and 7' wide-plank oak floors throughout. It is by far one of the very best and most desired lines in the building. The gracious flow of the open kitchen & oversized living and dining concept only enhance the already breathtaking south and east views of downtown including the WTC and two of Manhattans bridges. The kitchen offers warm walnut cabinetry with a polished Calacatta wrapped marble countertop, backsplash, and kitchen island. Fully integrated, state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances include a stainless steel, Five-burner gas cooktop, electric oven, refrigerator, freezer, and wine refrigerator. The large master bedroom reveals a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious en suite all white master bath with radiant heated flooring. Alanur honed marble floors and wet walls, Imperial Danby countertops, a custom walnut double vanity, and all glass shower with thermostat and volume regulators are complemented by Duravit polished chrome fixtures. Off the foyer, the stylish powder room has honed marble floors and a floor-to-ceiling surface mounted mirror, with a Corian vanity and sink. The residence comes complete with a washer and dryer, custom walk in closets, beautiful lighting and massive windows.



242 Broome's extensive, lifestyle-enhancing amenity program includes: 24-hr doorman/concierge and building manager, fitness center with changing areas, entertainment lounge with kitchen, flex space and billiards, and a beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace with outdoor dining.



242 Broome embodies the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Lower East Side. It provides energy and relevancy for the next generation to continue the centuries-old tradition of building a future in this genuine, enduring neighborhood. Masterfully conceived and meticulously finished, the residences of 242 Broome balance serenity with modernism. 242 Broome offer the first opportunity to live at Essex Crossing, an exciting urban mecca that will include the legendary Essex Street Market, parks and green spaces, a movie theater, and the Market Linea marketplace modeled on classic European food halls and public bazaars. When complete, the Market Line will stretch for three city blocks, making it one of the largest marketplaces in the world while showcasing all the diversity, energy and ambition of New York City.