Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated corner 1BR with great city views including the Empire State building. Great natural light streams in through the six large windows highlighting the exposed brick and hard wood floors. The kitchen has ample cabinets in maple with a stove, refrigerator and microwave. The bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed with room for more.Contact:Joseph(718)-679-2079 Norris9718