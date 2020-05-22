Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live in the heart of the West Village in the most picturesque setting at 24 Greenwich Avenue apartment 1. There is nothing cookie-cutter about this sun-drenched, renovated, huge one bedroom apartment, only one flight up. It is bright and airy with north, south & east exposures. It features high ceilings, big windows, tons of closets and hardwood floors throughout. The windowed kitchen has granite countertops, walnut cabinets, track lighting and stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The large bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, a large walk-in closet with washer/dryer combo unit and picturesque views of trees. The windowed tiled bathroom has a full-size bathtub, walnut vanity with storage, and mirrored medicine cabinet above. There is great transportation and local restaurants in the area and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. 24 Greenwich Avenue Apartment 1 is one flight up, available for July 15th occupancy, and it is not to be missed.