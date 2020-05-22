All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

24 Greenwich Avenue

24 Greenwich Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

24 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live in the heart of the West Village in the most picturesque setting at 24 Greenwich Avenue apartment 1. There is nothing cookie-cutter about this sun-drenched, renovated, huge one bedroom apartment, only one flight up. It is bright and airy with north, south & east exposures. It features high ceilings, big windows, tons of closets and hardwood floors throughout. The windowed kitchen has granite countertops, walnut cabinets, track lighting and stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The large bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, a large walk-in closet with washer/dryer combo unit and picturesque views of trees. The windowed tiled bathroom has a full-size bathtub, walnut vanity with storage, and mirrored medicine cabinet above. There is great transportation and local restaurants in the area and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. 24 Greenwich Avenue Apartment 1 is one flight up, available for July 15th occupancy, and it is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
24 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 24 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Greenwich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Greenwich Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 24 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 24 Greenwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Greenwich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Greenwich Avenue has units with dishwashers.
