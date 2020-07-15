232 East 6th Street

Amenities
First Open House Monday, June 22nd 5-6pm BY APPOINTMENT
Renovated, high floor, sun lit Studio - featuring beautiful hardwood floors, custom WALK IN CLOSET, windowed kitchen and windowed bathroom! Kitchen offers Stainless Steel fridge and SS gas stove
262 East 6th Street is an impeccably run pre-war co-op, with brand new virtual doorman, elevator, live in super, large updated laundry in the basement, new elevator, bike storage and a beautiful communal garden . Prime location between 2nd and 3rd Avenues near Union Square, SoHo, Tribeca, Washington Square Park and more. Near the F, R, L, 4, 5, 6 trains. Trader Joe's and some of the best restaurants in the city!
* Bike Storage
* Elevator Building
* Central Laundry
* Backyard Garden
Easy to show, reach out to see this gem!