Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

232 East 6th Street

232 East 6th Street · (917) 495-4600
Location

232 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
First Open House Monday, June 22nd 5-6pm BY APPOINTMENT

Renovated, high floor, sun lit Studio - featuring beautiful hardwood floors, custom WALK IN CLOSET, windowed kitchen and windowed bathroom! Kitchen offers Stainless Steel fridge and SS gas stove

262 East 6th Street is an impeccably run pre-war co-op, with brand new virtual doorman, elevator, live in super, large updated laundry in the basement, new elevator, bike storage and a beautiful communal garden . Prime location between 2nd and 3rd Avenues near Union Square, SoHo, Tribeca, Washington Square Park and more. Near the F, R, L, 4, 5, 6 trains. Trader Joe's and some of the best restaurants in the city!

* Bike Storage
* Elevator Building
* Central Laundry
* Backyard Garden

Easy to show, reach out to see this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 East 6th Street have any available units?
232 East 6th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 East 6th Street have?
Some of 232 East 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 232 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 232 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 232 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 232 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 East 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
