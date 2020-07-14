230 West 99th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Enter into this loft style full three bedroom, two bathroom in prewar elevator building. Large west facing windows flood natural light on the recently renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counter top. Beautiful wood slat flooring grace the over sized living/dining space and the entire apartment. Three large bedrooms will all fit queen beds and other furniture, master has en suite renovated bath. Great closets ,an in home laundry room w w/d and fully renovated second bath, complete this UWS dream home. Onsite super and video intercom.