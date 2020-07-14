All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

230 West 99th Street

230 West 99th Street · (917) 915-4374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 West 99th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-S · Avail. now

$6,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Enter into this loft style full three bedroom, two bathroom in prewar elevator building. Large west facing windows flood natural light on the recently renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counter top. Beautiful wood slat flooring grace the over sized living/dining space and the entire apartment. Three large bedrooms will all fit queen beds and other furniture, master has en suite renovated bath. Great closets ,an in home laundry room w w/d and fully renovated second bath, complete this UWS dream home. Onsite super and video intercom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 99th Street have any available units?
230 West 99th Street has a unit available for $6,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West 99th Street have?
Some of 230 West 99th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 West 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 West 99th Street offer parking?
No, 230 West 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 West 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 99th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 West 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
