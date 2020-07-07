All apartments in New York
Find more places like 230 E 32ND ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
230 E 32ND ST.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

230 E 32ND ST.

230 East 32nd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

230 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Renovated 2 bedroom with Southern exposure, great light, courtyard views. Granite kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and wine cooler. Unit has marble bathroom, exposed brick, and hardwood floors.Located on a rare quiet residential block in the Kips Bay area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a around the corner from bus service and just minutes to the 6 subway line and SelectBus Service on 2nd Ave.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E 32ND ST. have any available units?
230 E 32ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E 32ND ST. have?
Some of 230 E 32ND ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E 32ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
230 E 32ND ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E 32ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 230 E 32ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 E 32ND ST. offer parking?
No, 230 E 32ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 230 E 32ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 E 32ND ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E 32ND ST. have a pool?
No, 230 E 32ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 230 E 32ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 230 E 32ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E 32ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 E 32ND ST. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 230 E 32ND ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity