230 E 32ND ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Renovated 2 bedroom with Southern exposure, great light, courtyard views. Granite kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and wine cooler. Unit has marble bathroom, exposed brick, and hardwood floors.Located on a rare quiet residential block in the Kips Bay area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a around the corner from bus service and just minutes to the 6 subway line and SelectBus Service on 2nd Ave.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!