All apartments in New York
Find more places like 226 East 81st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
226 East 81st Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

226 East 81st Street

226 East 81st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

226 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops including dishwasher and microwave. Large closets and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer. Central air conditioning. Norris8993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 East 81st Street have any available units?
226 East 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 East 81st Street have?
Some of 226 East 81st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 East 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 East 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 East 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 East 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 226 East 81st Street offer parking?
No, 226 East 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 East 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 East 81st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 East 81st Street have a pool?
No, 226 East 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 East 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 226 East 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 East 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 East 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College