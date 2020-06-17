225 East 83rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Master Queen Room 1re home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Enjoy a quiet reprieve from urban life in a tufted queen bed for beauty sleep. Black out curtains to filter the light, AC unit to keep you cool and a stylized reading lamp to wind down with a book. Enjoy an excessive amount of storage space with double sliding closet doors and plenty of room for overhead stash-aways.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



#252: Upper East Side Master Queen Room 1re