Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

225 East 83rd Street

225 East 83rd Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

225 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Master Queen Room 1re home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Enjoy a quiet reprieve from urban life in a tufted queen bed for beauty sleep. Black out curtains to filter the light, AC unit to keep you cool and a stylized reading lamp to wind down with a book. Enjoy an excessive amount of storage space with double sliding closet doors and plenty of room for overhead stash-aways.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#252: Upper East Side Master Queen Room 1re

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 83rd Street have any available units?
225 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 225 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 225 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 East 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 East 83rd Street has units with air conditioning.
