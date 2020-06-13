223 East 21st Street

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom + Patio area. (1) Both Lovely and Renovated, One Bedroom with decorative fireplace, outdoor patio. The apartment has high ceilings, wooden floors and charm, character throughout. The brand new bath is ceramic and shines, Large Renovated Kitchen comes compete with a dishwasher. !. Great location at 21street between 2nd/3rd; Steps to Gramacy Park, Union Square, very Close to subways (5,6,N,R), buses, great restaurants and shopping. Pets OK, case by case. Available June 1, 2020. NO BROKERS FEE!