Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:41 AM

223 East 21st Street

223 East 21st Street · (212) 317-7831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 East 21st Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit RH1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bedroom + Patio area. (1) Both Lovely and Renovated, One Bedroom with decorative fireplace, outdoor patio. The apartment has high ceilings, wooden floors and charm, character throughout. The brand new bath is ceramic and shines, Large Renovated Kitchen comes compete with a dishwasher. !. Great location at 21street between 2nd/3rd; Steps to Gramacy Park, Union Square, very Close to subways (5,6,N,R), buses, great restaurants and shopping. Pets OK, case by case. Available June 1, 2020. NO BROKERS FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 East 21st Street have any available units?
223 East 21st Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 East 21st Street have?
Some of 223 East 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 East 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 East 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 223 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 East 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 223 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 223 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 East 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
