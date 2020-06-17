All apartments in New York
222 east 67 street
222 east 67 street

222 East 67th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $18500 · Avail. now

$18,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse triplex, Fireplace, Backyard,W/D, - Property Id: 233264

Contemporary 3300 Sq Ft Triplex Townhouse with Private landscaped Garden,
Gorgeous living room with working fireplace,
Master bedroom with sitting area on it's own floor,
2 addition large bedrooms with great closet space,
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless still appliances,
Laundry in unit,
Wood floors,
Central A//C,
Amenities;
Swimming pool,
Fitness center,
Ruf deck,
Garage,
Property Id 233264

(RLNE5601720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

