222 East 27th Street

Amenities
Step into this sprawling one bedroom, one bathroom home perfectly situated off of Third Avenue on 27th Street. This unit offers a brand new full sized kitchen with a stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and Cesar stone counter tops! Solid oak floors, a subway tiled bathroom with step in shower and great closet space and recessed over head lighting. The large bedroom can easily accommodate a queen sized bed and offers tons of natural sun light.Conveniently located three blocks from the 28th street subway station, fabulous bars and restaurants and a 6 minute commute to Trader Joe's!Please note: Price advertised is the net effective rent with one month free on a 12 Month lease. Gross price is 3000.00