222 East 27th Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

222 East 27th Street

222 East 27th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

222 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Step into this sprawling one bedroom, one bathroom home perfectly situated off of Third Avenue on 27th Street. This unit offers a brand new full sized kitchen with a stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and Cesar stone counter tops! Solid oak floors, a subway tiled bathroom with step in shower and great closet space and recessed over head lighting. The large bedroom can easily accommodate a queen sized bed and offers tons of natural sun light.Conveniently located three blocks from the 28th street subway station, fabulous bars and restaurants and a 6 minute commute to Trader Joe's!Please note: Price advertised is the net effective rent with one month free on a 12 Month lease. Gross price is 3000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 East 27th Street have any available units?
222 East 27th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 East 27th Street have?
Some of 222 East 27th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 East 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 222 East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 222 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 East 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
