221 E 23RD ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Great 1 bedroom in the heart of Gramercy with a balcony. Features a lovely granite kitchen with dishwasher. Apartment also has a marble bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, and is accented by charming exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for immediate occupancy.Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative ofquality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.