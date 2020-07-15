All apartments in New York
Find more places like 221 E 23RD ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
221 E 23RD ST.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

221 E 23RD ST.

221 East 23rd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

221 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Great 1 bedroom in the heart of Gramercy with a balcony. Features a lovely granite kitchen with dishwasher. Apartment also has a marble bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, and is accented by charming exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for immediate occupancy.Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative ofquality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 E 23RD ST. have any available units?
221 E 23RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 E 23RD ST. have?
Some of 221 E 23RD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 E 23RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
221 E 23RD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 E 23RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 221 E 23RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 E 23RD ST. offer parking?
No, 221 E 23RD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 221 E 23RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 E 23RD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 E 23RD ST. have a pool?
No, 221 E 23RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 221 E 23RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 221 E 23RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 221 E 23RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 E 23RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 221 E 23RD ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity