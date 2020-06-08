219 1ST AVE.

Amenities

*Perfect Share!! New on the market!Sun Filled Spacious Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment*Charming Pre-war Building located in the Heart of East Village on Tree Lined Street*Steps away from NYC Subway, Bust Stops, and all East Village Attractions* Apartment Amenities:Both Bedrooms fit Queen size Bed* Huge Living Room, High Ceiling, Hard Wood floors, Tons of Windows and Closet Space*Separate Kitchen with Full Size Appliances and Marble Counter Top*Marble Tiled Bathroom with Tub/Shower*And More...... QLI75405