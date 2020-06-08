All apartments in New York
219 1ST AVE.
219 1ST AVE.

219 1st Avenue · (646) 498-0694
Location

219 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Perfect Share!! New on the market!Sun Filled Spacious Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment*Charming Pre-war Building located in the Heart of East Village on Tree Lined Street*Steps away from NYC Subway, Bust Stops, and all East Village Attractions* Apartment Amenities:Both Bedrooms fit Queen size Bed* Huge Living Room, High Ceiling, Hard Wood floors, Tons of Windows and Closet Space*Separate Kitchen with Full Size Appliances and Marble Counter Top*Marble Tiled Bathroom with Tub/Shower*And More...... QLI75405

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 1ST AVE. have any available units?
219 1ST AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 219 1ST AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
219 1ST AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 1ST AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 219 1ST AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 1ST AVE. offer parking?
No, 219 1ST AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 219 1ST AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 1ST AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 1ST AVE. have a pool?
No, 219 1ST AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 219 1ST AVE. have accessible units?
No, 219 1ST AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 1ST AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 1ST AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 1ST AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 1ST AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
