217 East 30th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A PRIVATE FREE STANDING RENOVATED CARRIAGE HOUSE ON A BEAUTIFUL MURRAY HILL TOWNHOUSE BLOCK!



Enter through the main townhouse and walk down the hallway to your own front door. Just a few steps up and you are in a large and sunny living room space with wood floors and a kitchen in the rear that features stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets, the perfect space to entertain.



Down the staircase leads to a large bedroom with lots of closet space, a newly renovated subway tiled full bathroom and another room that can function as a very small bedroom (that fits only a twin bed), home office, or a huge closet/storage space.



Back up the stairs 2 flights and you will find a master bedroom with customer closets and tranquil garden view, a second full bathroom and a good sized third bedroom.



Up 1 more flight and you will find a small space with sliding glass doors that leads to a large private roof deck with water hookup for plants, and open city views.



Truly one of the most unique spaces on the market in a great area, just steps to shopping, Kips Bay movie theater and some of the best nightlife available in Lower Murray Hill.



Please call me today to arrange a viewing.