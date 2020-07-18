All apartments in New York
217 East 30th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

217 East 30th Street

217 East 30th Street · (646) 246-7788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A PRIVATE FREE STANDING RENOVATED CARRIAGE HOUSE ON A BEAUTIFUL MURRAY HILL TOWNHOUSE BLOCK!

Enter through the main townhouse and walk down the hallway to your own front door. Just a few steps up and you are in a large and sunny living room space with wood floors and a kitchen in the rear that features stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets, the perfect space to entertain.

Down the staircase leads to a large bedroom with lots of closet space, a newly renovated subway tiled full bathroom and another room that can function as a very small bedroom (that fits only a twin bed), home office, or a huge closet/storage space.

Back up the stairs 2 flights and you will find a master bedroom with customer closets and tranquil garden view, a second full bathroom and a good sized third bedroom.

Up 1 more flight and you will find a small space with sliding glass doors that leads to a large private roof deck with water hookup for plants, and open city views.

Truly one of the most unique spaces on the market in a great area, just steps to shopping, Kips Bay movie theater and some of the best nightlife available in Lower Murray Hill.

Please call me today to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 East 30th Street have any available units?
217 East 30th Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 East 30th Street have?
Some of 217 East 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 217 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 217 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 217 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 217 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
