Spacious renovated one bedroom! Elevator! Dishwasher! Nicely renovated, bright, one bedroom on the Upper West Side, one block away from subway (1 train) and 2 blocks to Riverside Park. Elevator building with a live in super. Pass through kitchen equipped with a full size dishwasher and a built in microwave. Right off of Broadway this apartment is extremely convenient to all the area has to offer with its great shopping and restaurants. Close to Columbia University & Barnard. Plenty of closet space--4 to be exact!