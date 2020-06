Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

THIS AN ENORMOUS FLEX 3 BEDROOM WITH OVER 800sqft OF LIVING SPACE & BROOKLYN BRIDGE VIEWS.UNIT FEATURES QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS EASILY ABLE TO FIT BEDS & DRESSERS. EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA MEASURING 13'X15' AND PASS THRU KITCHEN EQUIPPED W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. OVER-SIZED WINDOWS ALLOWS FLOODING SUNLIGHT ALL DAY LONG.JUST STEPS AWAY FROM SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, BATTERY PARK & JUST 4 MINS WALK TO ALL THE TRAINS (1,2,3,4,5,6,A,C,E,J,M,Z).