210 LAFAYETTE ST.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

210 LAFAYETTE ST.

210 Lafayette Street · (609) 709-9560
Location

210 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
lobby
yoga
NO FEE! Open the door to your dream apartment, right in the heart of New York City's most desired neighborhoods... Enter a large, marvelous open space with 10' high ceilings and oversized windows, revealing breathtaking urban views! The living room also features beautiful genuine hardwood floors and incredible living space to relax and entertain. The State-Of-The-Art open kitchen will make your cooking experience super convenient with it's extra large Carrara Marble countertop, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with expensive gold handles and a custom door panel ready dishwasher! On the other side of the apartment you will find the incredible master bedroom, featuring great space, wonderful natural light, "his & hers" build-in closets and a stunning En-Suite bathroom with a double vanity, a bathtubshower and expensive modern fixtures. Right by it you'll find the second bedroom, also featuring a great amount of space, as well as great natural light and a built-in closet. To make your living situation more comfortable, you'll enjoy a guest full bath with modern fixtures and a tub, and an in-unit washer/dryer!This remarkable unit is located on the 6th floor of a luxury doorman building. Enjoy entering a beautiful lobby with a concierge, as well as classy elevators and an on-site health club!**AREA** PRIME SOHO LOCATION! This building puts you right in the beating heart of NYC, surrounded by the best restaurants, cafes, bars and boutique shopping. Enjoy everything that this city has to offer, all within walking distance!*Petrosino Square*By CHLOE*Club Monaco*Indochino*Marc Jacobs*Balthazar Restaurant*MOMA Design Store*Alo Yoga*Beyond Sushi*The Grey Dog*Amici ll*Prologue Coffee Room*The Mercer Kitchen*Sakura**Micheline Star Restaurants** Hiroshima*ZZ's Clam Bar*Uncle Boons*Contra*The Musket Room**Transportation** B/D/F/M/6/N/R/W Subway Lines!This apartment can also be delivered furnished with a monthly rent of $9,495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. have any available units?
210 LAFAYETTE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. have?
Some of 210 LAFAYETTE ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 LAFAYETTE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
210 LAFAYETTE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 LAFAYETTE ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 LAFAYETTE ST. is pet friendly.
Does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. offer parking?
No, 210 LAFAYETTE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 LAFAYETTE ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. have a pool?
No, 210 LAFAYETTE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. have accessible units?
No, 210 LAFAYETTE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 LAFAYETTE ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 LAFAYETTE ST. has units with dishwashers.
