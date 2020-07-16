All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

21 East 118th Street

21 East 118th Street · (646) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 East 118th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
Large south facing, sunny 2 bedroom, just one short flight up from the lobby, on quiet tree-lined South Harlem Street has renovated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave and plenty of cabinets. There are refinished hardwood floors throughout, baseboard mouldings, high ceilings, and over-sized window. One bedroom will fit a king-size bed; the other a queen sized bed. Located close to Central Park, the Metro North Station at 125th St and the 2,3 and 6 subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 East 118th Street have any available units?
21 East 118th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 East 118th Street have?
Some of 21 East 118th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 East 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 East 118th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 East 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 East 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 East 118th Street offer parking?
No, 21 East 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 East 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 East 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 East 118th Street have a pool?
No, 21 East 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 East 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 East 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 East 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 East 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
