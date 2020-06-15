All apartments in New York
Find more places like 207 West 115th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
207 West 115th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

207 West 115th Street

207 W 115th St · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 W 115th St, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
207 West 115 is a brand new luxury rental property chock full of amenities! One and 2 bedroom units are available, featuring 7 floor plans to choose from, each one with a private balcony or deck. Every apartment features gleaming and modern white tiled floors, over sized windows for amazing natural light and built in air conditioning units. Our modern kitchens come with quality stainless appliances, white mica counter tops, and ample nicely contrasting dark wood cabinetry. Condo quality bathrooms boast warmly tiled walls, deep soaking tubs and handsome dark wood vanities. The building has a common roof deck easily accessed via the elevator as well as ground level laundry room, a purpose built and complimentary gym, plus a common area with restroom and billiards table that can be reserved for gatherings. We also have a limited number of parking spaces available accessed by an automatic door, please inquire. Located between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd and the burgeoning Frederick Douglass Blvd; The 116th St 2/3 train as well as the B/C train are a mere two blocks away. Columbia main campus is a quick 10 minute walk; both Morningside Park and Central Park are 5 minutes away by foot. Please contact us today to arrange an immediate viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 West 115th Street have any available units?
207 West 115th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 West 115th Street have?
Some of 207 West 115th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 West 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 West 115th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 West 115th Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 West 115th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 207 West 115th Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 West 115th Street does offer parking.
Does 207 West 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 West 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 West 115th Street have a pool?
No, 207 West 115th Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 West 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 207 West 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 West 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 West 115th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 207 West 115th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity