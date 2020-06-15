207 West 115th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage

207 West 115 is a brand new luxury rental property chock full of amenities! One and 2 bedroom units are available, featuring 7 floor plans to choose from, each one with a private balcony or deck. Every apartment features gleaming and modern white tiled floors, over sized windows for amazing natural light and built in air conditioning units. Our modern kitchens come with quality stainless appliances, white mica counter tops, and ample nicely contrasting dark wood cabinetry. Condo quality bathrooms boast warmly tiled walls, deep soaking tubs and handsome dark wood vanities. The building has a common roof deck easily accessed via the elevator as well as ground level laundry room, a purpose built and complimentary gym, plus a common area with restroom and billiards table that can be reserved for gatherings. We also have a limited number of parking spaces available accessed by an automatic door, please inquire. Located between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd and the burgeoning Frederick Douglass Blvd; The 116th St 2/3 train as well as the B/C train are a mere two blocks away. Columbia main campus is a quick 10 minute walk; both Morningside Park and Central Park are 5 minutes away by foot. Please contact us today to arrange an immediate viewing.