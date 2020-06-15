All apartments in New York
Find more places like 205 East 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
205 East 85th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

205 East 85th Street

205 East 85th Street · (212) 836-1037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15CD · Avail. now

$23,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
guest suite
hot tub
Just Listed!!!This beautifully proportioned and sunny home is located high above the city in the new Robert A.M. Stern designed Brompton full service condominium on East 85th Street. Offering a spacious 2,567sf layout with 4 bedrooms, each with their own bath ensuite, plus a powder room. A wide and gracious entry foyer leads to a 33' south facing double living room with herringbone wood floors and open south views, a dining room and top of the line kitchen with a separate breakfast area. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and a spa bath with tub, stall shower and double sinks. The separate fourth bedroom works perfectly as a guest suite or office/library with custom built-in bookshelves. This elegantly appointed home has multi-zoned air conditioning, tremendous storage including a walk-in 50sf storage room, a laundry room and is wired for sound.The Brompton is a full time doorman and concierge condominium with a large gym, entertaining room with kitchen,kids playroom and planted and furnished sun deck. Additionally, Equinox gym is around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East 85th Street have any available units?
205 East 85th Street has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 East 85th Street have?
Some of 205 East 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 205 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 205 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 East 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity