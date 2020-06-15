205 East 85th Street

Amenities
Just Listed!!!This beautifully proportioned and sunny home is located high above the city in the new Robert A.M. Stern designed Brompton full service condominium on East 85th Street. Offering a spacious 2,567sf layout with 4 bedrooms, each with their own bath ensuite, plus a powder room. A wide and gracious entry foyer leads to a 33' south facing double living room with herringbone wood floors and open south views, a dining room and top of the line kitchen with a separate breakfast area. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and a spa bath with tub, stall shower and double sinks. The separate fourth bedroom works perfectly as a guest suite or office/library with custom built-in bookshelves. This elegantly appointed home has multi-zoned air conditioning, tremendous storage including a walk-in 50sf storage room, a laundry room and is wired for sound.The Brompton is a full time doorman and concierge condominium with a large gym, entertaining room with kitchen,kids playroom and planted and furnished sun deck. Additionally, Equinox gym is around the corner.