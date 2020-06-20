All apartments in New York
Find more places like 203 East 116th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
203 East 116th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

203 East 116th Street

203 E 116th St · (212) 994-3242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 E 116th St, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED! Beautiful, HUGE, 3 bedroom apartment. Stainless steel appliances including 4 burner stove, oven, and dishwasher. Large spacious bedroom with A LOT OF CLOSET SPACE and overhead lighting. Building in close proximity to major transit lines. Building has dedicated super. Don't miss out to be the first to enjoy the renovations and improvement to this unit.,True 3 bedroom apartment all new renovations, wood floors, stainless still appliances 1 flight walk up only. email Lior for info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 East 116th Street have any available units?
203 East 116th Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 East 116th Street have?
Some of 203 East 116th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 East 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 East 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 East 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 East 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 East 116th Street offer parking?
No, 203 East 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 East 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 East 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 East 116th Street have a pool?
No, 203 East 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 East 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 203 East 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 East 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 East 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 203 East 116th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity