Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:29 AM

202 6th Ave

202 Avenue of the Americas · (203) 815-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,486

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautifully Bright Studio in Prime Soho! Two Weeks Free!

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

Elevator and Laundry in building!

Apartment Details:
-Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Overhead Halogen Lighting

Kitchen Features:
-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven)
-Granite Counter top

Neighborhood Features:
-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of SoHo
-Easy Access to all public transportation

Price Advertised with Two Weeks Free on a 12 Month Lease. Gross Price is $2,595.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 6th Ave have any available units?
202 6th Ave has a unit available for $2,486 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 6th Ave have?
Some of 202 6th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 202 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 202 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 202 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 202 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 202 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 202 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
