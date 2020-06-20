202 6th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Beautifully Bright Studio in Prime Soho! Two Weeks Free!



VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



Elevator and Laundry in building!



Apartment Details:

-Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

-Overhead Halogen Lighting



Kitchen Features:

-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven)

-Granite Counter top



Neighborhood Features:

-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops

-Multiple Grocery stores in the area

-Located in the Heart of SoHo

-Easy Access to all public transportation



Price Advertised with Two Weeks Free on a 12 Month Lease. Gross Price is $2,595.