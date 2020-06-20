202 6th Ave

Amenities
Beautifully Bright Studio in Prime Soho! Two Weeks Free!
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!
Elevator and Laundry in building!
Apartment Details:
-Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Overhead Halogen Lighting
Kitchen Features:
-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven)
-Granite Counter top
Neighborhood Features:
-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of SoHo
-Easy Access to all public transportation
Price Advertised with Two Weeks Free on a 12 Month Lease. Gross Price is $2,595.