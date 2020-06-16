All apartments in New York
Location

200 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-L · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
*Inquire for a more in-depth virtual walk-through*

With four closets and a massive living room and king-sized bedroom, you'll have no need for additional space. The current tenant was able to fit a large L-shaped couch, huge coffee table and entertainment center, a dining room table with four chairs, AND chairs at the breakfast bar. Both the bedroom and living room have beautiful City views (and even a little peak of the park!)

Other apartment highlights include:
-4 closets
-open city views
-central AC
-pass through kitchen
-dishwasher
-breakfast bar

Building highlights include:
-Laundry on every floor
-Doorman
-Roof deck with beautiful views
-Complimentary gym on second floor
-In-building dry cleaners

Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 East 72nd Street have any available units?
200 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 200 East 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 East 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 200 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.

