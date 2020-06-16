200 East 72nd Street.

Amenities
*Inquire for a more in-depth virtual walk-through*
With four closets and a massive living room and king-sized bedroom, you'll have no need for additional space. The current tenant was able to fit a large L-shaped couch, huge coffee table and entertainment center, a dining room table with four chairs, AND chairs at the breakfast bar. Both the bedroom and living room have beautiful City views (and even a little peak of the park!)
Other apartment highlights include:
-4 closets
-open city views
-central AC
-pass through kitchen
-dishwasher
-breakfast bar
Building highlights include:
-Laundry on every floor
-Doorman
-Roof deck with beautiful views
-Complimentary gym on second floor
-In-building dry cleaners
Sorry, no dogs.