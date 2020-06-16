200 East 72nd Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

*Inquire for a more in-depth virtual walk-through*



With four closets and a massive living room and king-sized bedroom, you'll have no need for additional space. The current tenant was able to fit a large L-shaped couch, huge coffee table and entertainment center, a dining room table with four chairs, AND chairs at the breakfast bar. Both the bedroom and living room have beautiful City views (and even a little peak of the park!)



Other apartment highlights include:

-4 closets

-open city views

-central AC

-pass through kitchen

-dishwasher

-breakfast bar



Building highlights include:

-Laundry on every floor

-Doorman

-Roof deck with beautiful views

-Complimentary gym on second floor

-In-building dry cleaners



Sorry, no dogs.