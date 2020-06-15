200 E 33rd St 22H

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym doorman some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym

Renovated 1 bed with amazing view - Property Id: 104536



Spacious apartments that overflow with natural light and a view of the Empire State Building. Cook in kitchens featuring stainless-steel appliances and stone countertops, and luxuriate in updated bathrooms. A luxury high rise building with fully equipped gym, and full-time doorman. Transportation options include the Lexington Avenue subway, Grand Central Terminal, and the FDR Drive.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104536

Property Id 104536



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5368296)