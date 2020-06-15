All apartments in New York
200 E 33rd St 22H
200 E 33rd St 22H

200 E 33rd St · (917) 743-1713
Location

200 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 22H · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Renovated 1 bed with amazing view - Property Id: 104536

Spacious apartments that overflow with natural light and a view of the Empire State Building. Cook in kitchens featuring stainless-steel appliances and stone countertops, and luxuriate in updated bathrooms. A luxury high rise building with fully equipped gym, and full-time doorman. Transportation options include the Lexington Avenue subway, Grand Central Terminal, and the FDR Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104536
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E 33rd St 22H have any available units?
200 E 33rd St 22H has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E 33rd St 22H have?
Some of 200 E 33rd St 22H's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E 33rd St 22H currently offering any rent specials?
200 E 33rd St 22H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E 33rd St 22H pet-friendly?
No, 200 E 33rd St 22H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 E 33rd St 22H offer parking?
No, 200 E 33rd St 22H does not offer parking.
Does 200 E 33rd St 22H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 E 33rd St 22H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E 33rd St 22H have a pool?
No, 200 E 33rd St 22H does not have a pool.
Does 200 E 33rd St 22H have accessible units?
No, 200 E 33rd St 22H does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E 33rd St 22H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E 33rd St 22H has units with dishwashers.
