195 Stanton Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

195 Stanton Street

195 Stanton Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-H · Avail. now

$6,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.

Amazing 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full bathrooms! It's a newly renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and washer dryer in the unit.

It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view. is apartment that can easily be converted to three bedrooms and keep huge Living space and central heat/AC.

It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Stanton Street have any available units?
195 Stanton Street has a unit available for $6,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Stanton Street have?
Some of 195 Stanton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Stanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 Stanton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Stanton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Stanton Street is pet friendly.
Does 195 Stanton Street offer parking?
No, 195 Stanton Street does not offer parking.
Does 195 Stanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Stanton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Stanton Street have a pool?
No, 195 Stanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 Stanton Street have accessible units?
No, 195 Stanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Stanton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Stanton Street has units with dishwashers.
