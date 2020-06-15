192 east 75th st

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets elevator fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator on-site laundry lobby

Where do I start on this magnificent apartment? This incredibly inviting space features a gorgeous fireplace and huge, stately living room. The king sized bedroom has multiple windows and a gigantic walkin closet with doors between the bath and the bedroom! The bath has a huge soaker tub and plenty of space to move. Lastly, the kitchen has an adorable pass, new cabinetry and full sized appliances.



The building itself is a stunning pre-war beauty. Arched, buttressed ceilings in the lobby, handicap access, inviting seating, a fireplace, laundry room and a stunning art deco wood elevator (not slow!) brings it all together, This location is PRIME and only moments away from the 77th st 6 Train station!



Pets are case by case, guarantors allowed.



Contact me today for an immediate showing! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

Schedule a Showing Online