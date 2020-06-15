All apartments in New York
192 east 75th st
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:50 AM

192 east 75th st

192 East 75th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

192 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Where do I start on this magnificent apartment? This incredibly inviting space features a gorgeous fireplace and huge, stately living room. The king sized bedroom has multiple windows and a gigantic walkin closet with doors between the bath and the bedroom! The bath has a huge soaker tub and plenty of space to move. Lastly, the kitchen has an adorable pass, new cabinetry and full sized appliances.

The building itself is a stunning pre-war beauty. Arched, buttressed ceilings in the lobby, handicap access, inviting seating, a fireplace, laundry room and a stunning art deco wood elevator (not slow!) brings it all together, This location is PRIME and only moments away from the 77th st 6 Train station!

Pets are case by case, guarantors allowed.

Contact me today for an immediate showing! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 east 75th st have any available units?
192 east 75th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 east 75th st have?
Some of 192 east 75th st's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 east 75th st currently offering any rent specials?
192 east 75th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 east 75th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 east 75th st is pet friendly.
Does 192 east 75th st offer parking?
No, 192 east 75th st does not offer parking.
Does 192 east 75th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 east 75th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 east 75th st have a pool?
No, 192 east 75th st does not have a pool.
Does 192 east 75th st have accessible units?
Yes, 192 east 75th st has accessible units.
Does 192 east 75th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 east 75th st does not have units with dishwashers.
